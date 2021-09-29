Win Stuff
Men wanted in connection to Beaumont shooting turn themselves in

L to R: Demarcus Mitchell, 29, and Keaston Holliman, 24.
L to R: Demarcus Mitchell, 29, and Keaston Holliman, 24.(Perry County Sheriff's Department)
By WDAM Staff
Published: Sep. 29, 2021 at 9:54 AM CDT
PERRY COUNTY, Miss. (WDAM) - According to the Perry County Sheriff’s Office, 24-year-old Keaston Holliman has turned himself in.

Both Holliman and 29-year-old Demarcus Mitchell, who turned himself into Perry County Sheriff’s Office on Wednesday, were wanted in connection to the shooting in Beaumont on Tuesday.

On Tuesday night, Beaumont Police, assisted by the Perry County Sheriff’s Office responded to a call regarding gunfire on Railroad Street in Beaumont.

After further investigation, officials discovered the victim’s vehicle was struck by a bullet in the rear of the vehicle. The victim stated while driving away from the suspect, the suspect fired a couple of rounds from their vehicle striking the victim’s vehicle.

This story will be updated when more information is provided.

