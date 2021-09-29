Men wanted in connection to Beaumont shooting turn themselves in

PERRY COUNTY, Miss. (WDAM) - According to the Perry County Sheriff’s Office, 24-year-old Keaston Holliman has turned himself in.

Both Holliman and 29-year-old Demarcus Mitchell, who turned himself into Perry County Sheriff’s Office on Wednesday, were wanted in connection to the shooting in Beaumont on Tuesday.

On Tuesday night, Beaumont Police, assisted by the Perry County Sheriff’s Office responded to a call regarding gunfire on Railroad Street in Beaumont.

After further investigation, officials discovered the victim’s vehicle was struck by a bullet in the rear of the vehicle. The victim stated while driving away from the suspect, the suspect fired a couple of rounds from their vehicle striking the victim’s vehicle.

