LPD officers receive Certificates of Commendation for heroic act

LAUREL, Miss. (WDAM) - The Laurel Police Department presented 5 officers with Certificates of Commendation in recognition for their actions in saving the life of a Laurel resident.

On Sept. 11, 2021, officers responded to a call on South 28th Avenue of a report that a man was suffering from a severe cut on his arm.

On arrival, the officers discovered the victim, Gerald Bell, was going in and out of consciousness, and they soon learned that EMServe Ambulance had no personnel available to assist them at the time.

The officers quickly applied a tourniquet to the wound in order to stop the bleeding and then lifted the victim into a patrol unit and delivered him to South Central Regional Medical Center.

The attending physician at the hospital later called Laurel Police Chief Tommy Cox and informed him the quick actions taken by the officers had indeed saved the man’s life.

Chief Cox said the officers didn’t hesitate to take life-saving measures when seconds counted, and the commendations were a way of letting them know that they are appreciated.

“You hire the right people who want to do it for the right reasons, and you train them properly and they get out there and do it,” said Cox. “I think they are a fine example for the police department, and it just shows that our training and what we do to get our officers ready for the street is working.”

“We don’t just give this to anybody for any reason, when we’re up here doing this, it’s a significant event,” Cox added

The officers who received the Certificates of Commendation are:

Sgt. Ted Ducksworth

Officer John Windsor

Officer Roman Moss

Officer Michael Washington

Officer Dalton Geiger

The Laurel Police Department is committed to serving with dignity and respect to all and goes beyond the call of duty when needed.

Copyright 2021 WDAM. All rights reserved.