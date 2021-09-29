LPD: 2 ATMs ripped from the ground with stolen commercial vehicle

LAUREL Miss. (WDAM) - The Laural Police Department is taking leads regarding two damaged ATMs and an undisclosed amount of stolen cash.

According to Police Chief Tommy Cox, dispatch received alarm calls at approximately 5:13 a.m. at the Magnolia State Bank and at 5:18 a.m. at a Trustmark Bank. Cox said an undisclosed amount of money was taken from the Magnolia ATM, but no money was taken from the Trustmark ATM.

Significant damage was done to both machines, which were both free sanding machines outside of the bank.

Officials said that a stolen commercial vehicle was used to rip the ATMs from the ground.

The vehicle, a white pick-up truck, was stolen from a Hattiesburg construction site. The company associated with the truck has not been disclosed.

LPD is taking multiple leads. They are in contact with the FBI and the Hattiesburg Police Department for help running down leads.

