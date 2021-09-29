Laurel first responders team up to help Southeast La.

LAUREL, Miss. (WDAM) - While life carried on as usual in the Pine Belt after Hurricane Ida, life was far from normal in Southeast Louisiana.

It’s the main reason why the Laurel Police and Fire Departments have teamed up to host a food drive for the victims.

After learning about the devastation in Grand Isle, Louisiana, Laurel Police Chief Tommy Cox decided he wanted to help, and he was able to get Police Captain Earl Reed and Fire Chief Leo Brown involved

“All three of us actually worked in Katrina when it came through and hit us pretty hard all those years ago, and there were other places that stepped up to help us,” said Cox.

Fire Chief Brown remembers exactly how Katrina affected him on a personal level.

“My home was without power for three weeks, but I was working here to help try to get people doing the thing get the supplies loaded off the trucks. So, I had to, you know, forego, you know, in this business, and you must let go of your own personal needs to look out for other people’s needs” said Brown.

Chief Cox says they reached out to the emergency officials in Grand Isle to see exactly what they needed and how they can help.

“Everybody’s got to eat food, (it’s) always a good thing to hear and it’s just pretty safe with the nonperishable food items,” said Cox.

Chief Brown says he just wants to give back because somebody did it for him, and he wants to do the same for others.

If you want to donate perishable food items, you can drop off food at the police station and the fire station. They will be collecting donations until they have enough to send to Louisiana.

If you can’t make it to the stations, you can drop your donations off on Friday at the Walmart on Highway 15. Both the fire and police departments will be parked in the front of the store collecting donations from 7 a.m. - 5 p.m.

