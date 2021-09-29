Lamar County School District holds first intersession

LAMAR COUNTY, Miss. (WDAM) - For school districts who transitioned to a modified school year, this week is the start of what’s called intersession.

That’s a two-week break where students can enjoy that time off, or kids and teachers can sign up to come to school for extra instruction and learning.

Oak Grove Middle and High School combined their intersession on the Oak Grove High School campus this week.

Lamar County School District Superintendent, Steven Hampton said when you are inside one of the intersessions you see students engaged and not just sitting at desks.

“It’s also to give us some time to do some enrichment activities such as robotics and stem activities,” Hampton said.

Hampton said each day this week, students have been hopping on the bus, coming to school, having breakfast, and then starting four hours of extra learning. He said some have one-on-one intervention instruction if they are struggling in certain areas.

After last week’s release of the Mississippi Academic Assessment Program test results showed a decline in learning due to the pandemic, Hampton said this week is more important than ever.

“This intersession time is a perfect opportunity for us to address some of that learning loss and to help students process in time, and not wait till the end of the year, but the end of the first nine weeks. So, we can address some of the issues that they are having with their learning to prepare them for the next nine weeks,” Hampton explained.

Hampton said the response of the intersession from the parents has been positive and more than 1,000 students have signed up this week.

The next intersession will be during the district’s spring break in March.

