Hattiesburg to host “Taste of the South” food truck festival this weekend

Fairley’s Wings and Jaycees team up to host the food truck festival
By Mia Monet
Published: Sep. 28, 2021 at 7:25 PM CDT|Updated: 49 minutes ago
HATTIESBURG, Miss. (WDAM) - Save your appetite for this weekend because downtown Hattiesburg will be full of food trucks.

The taste of the south food festival will happen on Main Street.

The owner of Fairley’s wings Nicholas Fairley partnered with Jaycees to host the festival.

Their goal is to bring something new to the Hattiesburg community and give small businesses an opportunity to gain exposure.

“we’re super excited. we have over 20 vendors ready to feed the hungry, so get your thanksgiving pants out and ready. we’ll have live music from noon to six, and cold drinks to go on with it so come hungry and leave well feed” says Jaycees Mississippi State President Bethany Miller.

