Forrest Co. NAACP hosting free vaccine event at Hub City church Saturday

HATTIESBURG, Miss. (WDAM) - Members of the Forrest County NAACP are hosting a vaccination event at St. James Christian Episcopal Methodist Church on Saturday.

The event is from 10 a.m. to 2 p.m. Members and neighbors are encouraged to come out and get their shots quickly for free.

Dr. Mary Hossley is the NAACP health promotions chairperson. She says it’s in the church’s nature to help people get access to protection against COVID-19.

“Well our numbers are so low they have improved, but that’s not good enough. We want to get to as close to 100% vaccinations as possible, especially in the African American community and those at higher risk,” she says. “We are just motivated to continue to do the work here on the ground. To get more people vaccinated, the more shots in the arm, the better. So we can come out of this pandemic.”

Hossley explains, especially with holidays coming up, people will want to travel and gather together in groups indoors to worship and celebrate.

“Holidays are coming up and people want to gather inside. It’s getting cooler, so we want to make it a safe time, you know, because hospitalizations are still high, the numbers are down, but people are still sick. People are still dying. So it’s important that we help you know our people, everybody, as a people, to receive the vaccine and that treatment that’s offered to them,” she says.

Forrest County NAACP President Clarence Magee agrees this is an opportunity for the community to come together with a common goal of health and safety.

“The church needs to be proactive in this process. The church has always, in our culture, been the center when we gather information and encourage people that go to Heaven. We want them to live a quality life when they’re here on Earth,” Magee explains. “So we’re trying to do so and partner with as many agencies as we can to make the connection between the services and the people who need to be served. So that’s why we’re doing what we’re doing. Making it available.”

The church is located at 705 Country Club Road in Hattiesburg.

