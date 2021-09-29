First Saturday event set to bring immersive downtown experience

HATTIESBURG, Miss. (WDAM) - Local merchants in downtown Hattiesburg have teamed up for a family-friendly experience that brings out the best of all our local vendors.

“When you come down for first Saturday, you’re supporting all the local merchants here, and it is all about them,” said Downtown Hattiesburg’s Executive Director Andrea Saffle. “We are trying to help promote it, but this is the merchants bringing the event to you, so I think that is exciting.”

“Instead of just physically being open, the intention is for each of the businesses to have a little added something or a little extra something,” said Blooms Owner Adrienne Hicks. “We tried it back on the first Saturday in August and it was huge. Our sales were probably triple what they normally are on a Saturday, and we thought this is worth continuing.”

Outside of the business realm, the vendors wanted to appeal to families as well. Downtown Hattiesburg brings in a large crowd on weekends but Hicks says she’s had personal experiences with families wanting more.

”We had so many people express when they come downtown, they want to be able to bring their whole family. They want to be able to bring their kids,” said Hicks. “Expanding on the experience of Bloom’s has allowed us to bring families into the shop. Parents can look around, shop and enjoy their time while the kids are doing something else.”

Saturday, Oct. 2 will be the inaugural First Saturday event and will continue for the remaining months in 2021.

To keep up with all of the events happening on First Saturday, you can check out the Downtown Hattiesburg website.

