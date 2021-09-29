Firefighters quickly put out kitchen fire at Big Creek Water Park

JONES COUNTY, Miss. (WDAM) - Several Jones County volunteer fire departments worked to put out a fire at Big Creek Water Park’s office building Tuesday evening.

According to Jones County Fire Council Public Information Officer Dana Bumgardner, Hebron, Calhoun, Pleasant Ridge and Soso volunteer fire departments responded to the fire around 6:15 p.m. after a passerby told 911 dispatchers that smoke was coming from the building.

Bumgardner said firefighters found smoke coming from the wooden building when they arrived and began working to put the fire out quickly.

The fire started in the kitchen area, according to Bumgardner, and it is believed to be from an electrical origin.

The building took minor damages as most of the damage happened in the kitchen area.

No injuries were reported.

Dixie Electric Power Association also responded to the scene.

