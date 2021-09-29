Doctors preparing for flu season encourage people to get their shot

PINE BELT, Miss. (WDAM) - Flu season this year could peak as soon as November.

The Mississippi State Department of Health and most clinics are offering flu shots right now.

Two Pine Belt doctors shared their thoughts about the trends this year and what you need to know to stay healthy this flu season.

The Centers for Disease Control and Prevention reports that on average eight percent of Americans get sick from the flu each year.

Dr. Steven Farrell, M.D. at Forrest General Hospital says last year he didn’t treat any hospitalizations for the flu.

“We were very fortunate last year, not fortunate with COVID, but we had absolutely no influenza in our hospital, none, which is unheard of,” Farrell shares.

W. Mark Horne, M.D. at South Central Regional Medical Center agrees that last year the area saw a less active flu season.

“We know last year was kind of a no-show for influenza. That’s the first time in my lifetime that I can recall we had such a non-show or non-starter for a flu season,” Horne admits.

The two doctors credit COVID-19 precautions for preventing a flu outbreak.

“There are a lot of good reasons to think that it was because we just weren’t as active so there wasn’t as much exposure and when there was, you were in the public space a lot of people were wearing masks,” Horne explains.

“Best indicator yet for what not contacting each other does for the spread of viruses. Unfortunately, we don’t like to live that way, nobody likes to live in isolation,” says Farrell.

Since COVID regulations have lifted and COVID vaccinations are providing protection, doctors do have concerns about flu season coming back strong this time around.

“The Mississippi State Department of Health’s surveillance network has already seen influenza cases,” says Horne.

Individual cases of influenza are not reported to MSDH, but the department relies upon selected health practitioners across the state to report the percentage of total patient visits consistent with an influenza-like illness.

Farrell and Horne encourage people to get their flu shots now before peak flu season and continue to practice healthy habits.

“We still have a lot of people who are staying home. We have a lot of people who are avoiding big crowds, and we still have people wearing masks and certainly, people are thankfully washing their hands more and paying more attention to general hygiene and things that can keep them from spreading all viruses,” Farrell says.

Children 18 and under who are eligible for the Vaccines for Children program can receive a flu vaccination for $10. Insurance, Medicaid and Children’s Health Insurance Program (CHIP) are accepted for children’s flu shots. A list of all VFC providers can be found at www.HealthyMS.com/vfc.

Adults who are underinsured or uninsured and who meet certain high-risk criteria qualify for an adult flu vaccination at MSDH county health department clinics. Flu shots for insured adults are now widely available through private physicians, pharmacies, and retail centers.

You can call your local county health department to make an appointment for a flu shot. You can find the CDC list of frequently asked questions about the flu here.

