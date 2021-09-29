City of Bay Springs names new police chief

BAY SPRINGS, Miss. (WDAM) - It’s only been three weeks since former Bay Springs Police Chief Richard Mays resigned.

The city’s board of aldermen wasted no time in voting for someone new to fill the position.

Jasper County Sheriff’s Office Investigator Daniel Gilmore has been named the new chief.

Tuesday night during an executive session, the Bay Springs Board of Aldermen unanimously voted for Gilmore to take on the role as police chief.

Although the city is excited to welcome him with open arms, Jasper County Sheriff Randy Johnson is sad to see him leave.

“He’s a good Christian man, family man, and he’s gonna be hard to replace,” Johnson says. “You know, law enforcement is getting harder every day to find somebody that wants to come into the field. And when you get a guy like Gilmore that’s seasoned and does the job like he’s supposed to do it, it makes it hard,” says Johnson.

Johnson says he considers Gilmore more than a colleague, he considers him family, which makes this transition so hard for him but he’s not the only one.

“My fellow investigators and dispatchers, I had an awesome time working with them. When I say I learned a lot from those guys, I learned a lot of knowledge from those guys,” says Gilmore.

Even though he’s sad to be leaving a place where he gained so much, Gilmore is excited for his new beginning with the city.

“I’m looking forward to it, which I know all the police officers were. For Bay Springs, I think it will be a great fit. We got to learn from each other. I have some ideas I want to share with them, you know, kind of think the foundation of the form is solid,” says Gilmore.

His coworker and friend, Narcotics Investigator R.H. Stockman thinks his leadership with Bay Springs will be an amazing opportunity for the city.

“This could be one of the best things ever happened to the City of Bay Springs, in my opinion. I mean he’s everything that somebody strives to be in a human being,” says Stockman.

Gilmore will officially be sworn into office as the new chief on Tuesday, Oct. 5 at 9 a.m. at Bay Springs City Hall.

