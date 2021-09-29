Win Stuff
Bay St. Louis Police searching for missing 68-year-old woman with dementia

By WLOX Staff
Published: Sep. 29, 2021 at 6:33 PM CDT|Updated: 32 minutes ago
BAY ST. LOUIS, Miss. (WLOX) - The Bay St. Louis Police Department is asking for the public’s help in locating a 68-year-old woman with dementia.

Barbara Bond Prater was reported missing from her home on the 400 block of Ruella Street. She was last seen by her family members on September 28, 2021.

She’s described as a 5-foot woman, with brown eyes, weighing 120 lbs.

Barbara Bond Prater was reported missing from her home on the 400 block of Ruella Street.(Bay St. Louis Police Department)

Prater is suspected to be on foot and does not drive a vehicle.

The Bay St. Louis Police Department requests that anyone with information, please contact the Criminal Investigations Division at (228) 467-9222 or the Hancock County Dispatch Center at (228) 255-9191.

