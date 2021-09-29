AG Fitch statements draw comments at Senate Judiciary Committee hearing

WASHINGTON, D.C. (WDAM) - Statements made by Mississippi Attorney General Lynn Fitch were discussed at a Senate committee hearing on the Texas abortion ban.

The Senate Judiciary Committee hosted the hearing about the Texas abortion ban on Wednesday, Sept. 29.

Hawaii Senator Mazie Hirono made comments about a statement made by Missississipp Attorney General Lynn Fitch that overturning Roe Vs. Wade would “empower women.”

Fitch has made previous statements in regard to abortion laws as the Supreme Court is set to hear a case concerning a Mississippi abortion law on Dec. 1.

Hirono asked Fatima Goss Graves and Texas Rep. Doona Howard, who both made testimonies at the hearing, to make comments about Fitch’s statement.

“Today, women are empowered to participate in the economy,” said Graves. “I would think overturning Roe vs. Wade would have the opposite effect of diminishing their ability to work when they want, to space their children when they want to space their children.”

“If there is interest in furthering women participating in the workforce, there are an arrange of polices that actually do that like child care, for example.” Graves added.

Howard said she agreed with Graves.

“I came of age before Roe vs. Wade, and I am well aware of the obstacles that women had in making education and employment choices for themselves if they found themselves pregnant and did not have many options but to carry that pregnancy to term,” said Howard. “It prevented them from their very destinies.”

On Dec. 1, Fitch said arguments will be made to the Supreme Court to return the decision-making about abortion policy to the elected leaders.

On December 1, we will argue that SCOTUS should return decision-making about abortion policy to the elected leaders and allow the people to #EmpowerWomenPromoteLife. Read more here: https://t.co/uxa4SR41AC pic.twitter.com/PdnE5Ew6v1 — Lynn Fitch (@LynnFitchAG) September 20, 2021

