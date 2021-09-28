Win Stuff
Seminary man arrested, charged with 3 counts of grand larceny auto

Fishbein has been booked into the Forrest County Jail.(Forrest County Sheriff's Office Jail)
By WDAM Staff
Published: Sep. 28, 2021 at 10:40 AM CDT|Updated: 27 minutes ago
PINE BELT, Miss. (WDAM) - A Seminary man wanted in connection to three grand larceny auto cases has been arrested.

On Monday, Sep. 27, Covington County Sheriff’s Department apprehended 22-year-old Phillip Fishbein, who had active warrants through the Hattiesburg Police Department.

Fishbein was taken into custody by Covington County deputies near Seminary Monday night.

He was later transported to Forrest County and formally charged with three counts of grand larceny auto and has additional charges pending as well as additional charges from neighboring jurisdictions.

Fishbein has been booked into the Forrest County Jail.

