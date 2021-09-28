Scattered storms are expected across the Pine Belt today

We’re starting off your morning with cloudy skies and temps in the low 70s. Rain will be moving in later today so, be sure to grab your umbrella as you head out the door. Skies will be cloudy for most of the day with scattered t-storms firing up later this afternoon. Highs will be a little warmer as temperatures reach the mid 80s this afternoon. Temps will fall into the mid 70s this evening. Lows overnight will be in the mid 60s.

Showers will linger for Wednesday and Thursday as a weak system slowly moves through the area. This will help to kick off scattered t-storms during the afternoon for both days. Highs will be in the mid 80s.

We’ll start to dry out on Thursday with only a stray shower possible. Highs will remain into the mid to upper 80s.

Nicer weather will move in for Friday and your weekend. Skies will be mostly sunny during the afternoon hours with highs in the mid 80s.

