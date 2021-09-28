Richton Library announces date for inaugural fall festival

RICHTON, Miss. (WDAM) - Fall is finally upon us, and with that comes fall festivals.

For Perry County, their Richton Library just announced that their fall festival will be happening on Saturday, Oct. 16, from 2 p.m. - 5 p.m.

“We are going to have a variety of little booths set up for the kids that they will get prizes from it, there will be arts and crafts and we’re going to have a fresh popcorn machine too, as well as a spooky storytime,” said Branch Manager Shannon Cooley. “We are also doing a costume contest and there will be three prizes for each group. The three age groups will be 0-5, 6-12 and 13-18.”

If you would like to help out with the festival, the library is still looking for volunteers.

If interested, call the Richton Library at (601) 788-6539.

