Petal Schools rank in top 10 for all state-wide testing categories

PETAL, Miss. (WDAM) - The Petal School District is one of two districts whose scores rank in the top 10 for all four state-wide testing categories.

Superintendent Matt Dillon says it’s a good feeling and morale is high across schools.

“Just to see the fruits of our labor, obviously, we’re not all about test scores in our district but that is one component that we look at. I’m very happy to report that our students did well yet again,” Dillon says. “And what I guess I’m most proud of is last year all of the adversity that we face with a pandemic. For example, we had quarantined students, students in isolation because of being COVID. Going to the A-B schedule at the high school due just to numbers, facing all that we’ve still just stayed focused.”

The four categories are English Language Arts (ELA), math, science and history.

“Being one of only two schools in the state to have such great results in all subject areas is so important because we look for consistency in our district, and that’s what we’re looking at for, year in and year out. And, you know, there’s 14 categories in LA and math in every grade level, and out of those 14 categories, 10 of those 14 categories were in the top three in the state,” Dillon goes on to explain.

Dillon says he’s proud of his students for focusing on what they could control - their studies. He knows last year some of the fun extracurriculars and events had to be canceled, but classes were still challenging students academically.

Dillon also thanks the hardworking staff and parent’s for contributing to the success.

“I cannot say enough about our teachers, our support staff, our leadership, just everybody coming together collectively also the support of our parents and our families. The way that they buy into what we do and the way that they come alongside of us and help us, is so important. And then for our students to respond, you know, it was challenging for them as well. And this is just another example of our resolve or resilience,” Dillon says.

