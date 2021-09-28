Win Stuff
Pine Belt Marketplace
Pine Belt Connect
Jobs
Advertisement

Jackson chef goes head to head with Food Network’s Bobby Flay

Jackson chef goes head to head with Food Network’s Bobby Flay
Jackson chef goes head to head with Food Network’s Bobby Flay(Enrika Williams)
By WLBT.com Staff
Published: Sep. 28, 2021 at 11:16 AM CDT|Updated: 2 hours ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

JACKSON, Miss. (WLBT) - If you love to eat, cook or watch other people do both, tune into the Food Network tonight to see a familiar face in a Food Network kitchen.

Jackson’s own Enrika Williams is ready, saying online, “We got action! Tune in tonight at 8 p.m. to Food Network to watch if I beat Bobby Flay or naw.”

It’s Season 29. Episode 8.

Food Network also shared the announcement saying, “Things heat up in this summertime battle as chefs Phelix Gardner and Enrika Williams try to make a splash with a win in Bobby Flay’s kitchen. Bobby uses his chef knives to try and slash the summer fun for Food Network’s Eddie Jackson and Ted Allen.”

We got action. 😬Tune in tonight at 8pm to Food Network to watch if I beat Bobby Flay or naw. 🦊

Posted by Chef Enrika Williams on Tuesday, September 28, 2021

Williams is chef and owner of Fauna Foodworks, a culinary food lab that produces thoughtful, ingredient-driven, bohemian-chic cuisine.

Flay is a celebrity chef and owner of several restaurants including Amalfi in Las Vega, Gato in New York, and Bobby Flay Steak in Atlantic City.

We’re rooting for you, Enrika!

Copyright 2021 WLBT. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Former Mississippi governor’s wife dies at age 61
Toddler found wandering Jones Co. highway returned safely to mother
Dog picks up scent of Mississippi woman missing since September 2nd
Phillip Fishbein, 22, has three active arrest warrants for three grand larceny autos that...
HPD looking for man in three grand larceny auto cases
L to R: Brittany Walters poses with Nyla Covington.
FCAHS homecoming queen gives crown to student who lost mother to cancer

Latest News

National Voter Registration Day is Sept. 28.
Are you registered to vote? If not, here’s how!
Jeremy Lavelle Stringer
Bond set for man accused of killing Marion Co. teen in DUI crash
FILE - In this Dec. 27, 2008, file photo, Turkish Airlines aircraft are seen on the tarmac at...
New Orleans surgeon delivers baby on flight
Fishbein has been booked into the Forrest County Jail.
Seminary man arrested, charged with 3 counts of grand larceny auto