HPD: Residential burglary caught on camera

By WDAM Staff
Published: Sep. 28, 2021 at 4:18 PM CDT|Updated: 53 minutes ago
HATTIESBURG, Miss. (WDAM) - The Hattiesburg Police Department is looking for at least four people in connection to a residential burglary captured on video.

According to HPD, the burglary happened on Monday, Sept. 20, in the 300 block of North 39th Avenue.

HPD is asking for the public’s help identifying individuals involved in a residential burglary investigation as seen in the video.

If you can identify any of the four individuals in the video, please contact Hattiesburg Police or Metro Crime Stoppers at 601-582-STOP.

