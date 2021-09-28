Gas prices are not dipping like they usually do, says AAA

PINE BELT, Miss. (WDAM) - When the fall season comes, we typically see the gas prices start to fall, but that hasn’t been the case so far this year.

“Once we get into September, October, after Labor Day, school has started, not as many people traveling, typically because demand drops that’s why we see some of those prices reduce as well,” says American Automobile Association Spokesman Don Redman.

With Hurricanes Ida and Nicholas disrupting the oil rig activity, production and distribution have been more difficult.

“We have had a serious disruption in our gas line production,” says Redman. “Whenever we make a forecast in gasoline prices, we always have that caveat, unless there’s a hurricane, and there is a reason we have that caveat because it changes so much.”

Luckily for drivers, there is a change that we could see the gas prices finally start to dip in upcoming months.

As rigs are becoming active and distribution becomes easier, supply will begin to increase and we could at least see a minor dip in those prices.

“I’m not an economist, I am not an investor of that nature, but just looking at what is going on globally, I think we could see that high price of crude oil coming down,” says Redman. “Not dramatically. I am not talking under $60 a barrel or anything like that but getting back under $70 dollars a barrel in the next few weeks to a month.”

According to AAA, the national average for a gallon of gas today is 99 cents higher than this day last year.

