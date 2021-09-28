Forrest County Deputies receive dive training

PETAL, Miss. (WDAM) - According to the World Health Organization, drowning is one of the leading causes of death in the United States.

This week, divers from the Forrest County Sheriff’s Department and the Petal Fire Department are conducting training at the Family YMCA in Petal.

This was to provide individual certification to the members of the dive team, instructing them in how to safely conduct water rescue and recovery missions.

Training first began in the classroom where they studied course material and familiarized themselves with various aspects of the dive gear along with safety protocols required during a rescue attempt.

Later, those lessons were put to the test in the swimming pool where they were given hands-on instructions in the water to provide confidence and skills needed during an emergency operation.

Training will conclude later this week at a local river where the divers will be instructed in the dangers of dark water rescue missions.

Dive Instructor for the Forrest County Sheriff’s Department said training is crucial for divers who will be in working underwater environments where there may be little to no visibility and contain hidden dangers.

“Today, we’re going to be in the swimming pool for underwater skills to see how they perform underwater. This is to get them ready for river black water, which is a totally different certification,” Sims said.

“Once they are trained in basic scuba diving, then we’ll put them through public safety which is going to give them that training in the river,” Sims added.

Currently, there are around 30 who are certified members of the Forrest County Sheriff’s Department and Petal Dive Team.

The group has participated in rescue and recovery efforts across the Pine Belt and in other areas in the state.

