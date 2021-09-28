Bond set for man accused of killing Marion Co. teen in DUI crash

MARION COUNTY, Miss. (WDAM) - Bond has been set for the man charged in the crash that claimed the life of 14-year-old Miranda Jaqueline Trujillo in July.

According to Marion County Jail records, Jeremy Lavelle Stringer, 35, has been charged with DUI-manslaughter in the case.

Jail records show Stringer was arrested on July 12. Officials with the Marion County Sheriff’s Office said Stringer’s bond was set at $200,000 during a preliminary hearing Monday.

Miranda, who family and friends called Mia, was riding her four-wheeler in Marion County in July when she was hit by a vehicle and killed.

Stringer is accused of being behind the wheel of the vehicle during the crash.

WDAM 7 first told you about Mia’s story after her family decided to donate her organs after the tragic collision. Her family said this final act would be a way to honor Mia, who family members say loved helping people in need.

Mia Trujillo (WDAM)

Mia’s family issued this statement to WDAM 7 on Tuesday:

“We were worried about him hurting somebody else. Mia got a life sentence. So he should get something harsh too. She got death. Our family is never going to stop fighting for justice. Her name will always be remembered and we are not giving up.”

