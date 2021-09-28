Are you registered to vote? If not, here’s how!

PINE BELT, Miss. (WDAM) - Today is National Voter Registration Day!

For some, registering to vote can be a new experience, such as those who just became United States citizens.

There are also many reasons why you might want to change your voter registration, such as if you have recently moved or changed your last name or political party affiliation.

If you want to register, you can print out a mail-in voter registration application form online and mail it to your local county’s circuit clerk’s office.

Pine Belt Residents can mail their applications to the following addresses:

Covington County P.O. Box 667 Collins, MS 39428

Forrest County P.O. Box 992 Hattiesburg, MS 39403

Jasper County P.O. Box 447 Bay Springs, MS 39422

Jones County P.O. Box 1336 Laurel, MS 39441

Lamar County P.O. Box 369 Purvis, MS 39475

Marion County 250 Broad Street, Ste. 1 Columbia, MS 39429

Perry County P.O. Box 198 New Augusta, MS 39462

Wayne County P.O. Box 428 Waynesboro, MS 39367

More Mississippi county addresses can be found on the application form. You can also submit an application in person at the clerk’s office unless told otherwise.

