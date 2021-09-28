Are you registered to vote? If not, here’s how!
PINE BELT, Miss. (WDAM) - Today is National Voter Registration Day!
For some, registering to vote can be a new experience, such as those who just became United States citizens.
There are also many reasons why you might want to change your voter registration, such as if you have recently moved or changed your last name or political party affiliation.
If you want to register, you can print out a mail-in voter registration application form online and mail it to your local county’s circuit clerk’s office.
Pine Belt Residents can mail their applications to the following addresses:
- Covington County P.O. Box 667 Collins, MS 39428
- Forrest County P.O. Box 992 Hattiesburg, MS 39403
- Jasper County P.O. Box 447 Bay Springs, MS 39422
- Jones County P.O. Box 1336 Laurel, MS 39441
- Lamar County P.O. Box 369 Purvis, MS 39475
- Marion County 250 Broad Street, Ste. 1 Columbia, MS 39429
- Perry County P.O. Box 198 New Augusta, MS 39462
- Wayne County P.O. Box 428 Waynesboro, MS 39367
More Mississippi county addresses can be found on the application form. You can also submit an application in person at the clerk’s office unless told otherwise.
