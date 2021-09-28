1,520 new COVID-19 cases, 58 deaths reported Tuesday in Miss.

JACKSON, Miss. (WDAM) – The Mississippi State Department of Health reported Tuesday that more than 1,500 new COVID-19 cases had been reported statewide.

MSDH said 1,520 new coronavirus cases and 58 new deaths had been reported as of Monday, Sept. 27.

Nineteen of the deaths happened between Sept. 1 and Sept. 26. Thirty-nine others were discovered during a review of death certificates from Aug. 21 to Sept. 22.

The latest figures brought the state’s total cases and deaths since February 2020 to 486,195 and 9,538, respectively.

Around 130 new cases were reported in the Pine Belt. Two deaths were reported with one in Covington and Lamar County each.

In the eight Pine Belt counties, 54,815 COVID-19 cases and 979 deaths have been reported since February 2020:

Covington: 4,183 cases, 93 deaths

Forrest: 13,215 cases, 241 deaths

Jasper: 3,171 cases, 62 deaths

Jones: 13,482 cases, 227 deaths

Lamar: 10,273 cases, 131 deaths

Marion: 4,119 cases, 104 deaths

Perry: 2,018 cases, 54 deaths

Wayne: 4,354 cases, 67 deaths

MSDH also reported that around 454,816 Mississippians are presumed to have recovered from the coronavirus.

Use the interactive map below to see a county-by-county breakdown of COVID-19 cases.

According to MSDH, 2,788,684 doses of COVID-19 vaccines have been administered statewide with 1,307,429 people fully vaccinated.

Vaccinations currently are being offered to all Mississippians who are 18 years old and older with the exception of the Pfizer-BioNTech vaccine, which can be received by those 12 years and older.

Click here to schedule a vaccination appointment.

Coronavirus tests are available at locations across the state. Click here to find a testing location near you.

