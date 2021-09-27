Win Stuff
Pine Belt Marketplace
Pine Belt Connect
Jobs
Advertisement

WCU named “Southeast Hidden Gem”

William Carey University has again been selected as a “Southeast Hidden Gem” by College Raptor,...
William Carey University has again been selected as a “Southeast Hidden Gem” by College Raptor, a leading college planning platform that helps families discover the best colleges at the best prices.(WDAM)
By Eddie Robertson
Published: Sep. 27, 2021 at 6:11 PM CDT|Updated: 1 hours ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

HATTIESBURG, Miss. (WDAM) - William Carey University has again been selected as a “Southeast Hidden Gem” by College Raptor, a leading college planning platform that helps families discover the best colleges at the best prices.

The award is based on a combination of factors, including median SAT/ACT scores for incoming freshmen, selectivity rate, graduation and retention rates, endowment per student, campus diversity, student-faculty ratio, four-year graduation rate and other key metrics as reported to the National Center for Education Statistics.

“Our students rely on us to help them achieve their educational goals and take their places as members of the community. We are pleased to see an independent rating service like College Raptor consistently recognize William Carey University for its ability to provide high-quality education at an affordable price,” said WCU President Dr. Tommy King.

College Raptor’s 2022 rankings were released on Sept. 23. The announcement marks the fifth consecutive year that William Carey University has been named a “Southeast Hidden Gem.”

“Finding hidden gem schools for students is core to how we help families discover great college choices. We take pride in making it easy for students to make those connections through our Hidden Gems rankings lists by highlighting excellent schools like William Carey University,” said Bill Staib, CEO of College Raptor.

Other Mississippi four-year institutions recognized as Hidden Gems in College Raptor’s 12-state southeast U.S. region include Millsaps College and Mississippi College.

Copyright 2021 WDAM. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Former Mississippi governor’s wife dies at age 61
Hattiesburg police are trying to locate Perry Keyes of Lamar County, who was last seen near...
Missing person located safe
If you have any information pertaining to the incident, please contact Hattiesburg police or...
HPD investigating early-morning shooting
Toddler found wandering Jones Co. highway returned safely to mother
Phillip Fishbein, 22, has three active arrest warrants for three grand larceny autos that...
HPD looking for man in three grand larceny auto cases

Latest News

Gas prices may fall, but not quite yet.
Gas prices are not dipping like they usually do, says AAA
Petal Schools
Petal Schools rank in top 10 for all state-wide testing categories
Two Jackson County seniors turn 100
Two Jackson County women celebrate 100th birthdays together
Ag Commissioner Andy Gipson pushes back on proposed medical marijuana legislation
Ag Commissioner Andy Gipson pushes back on proposed medical marijuana legislation
Although this is happening in Hattiesburg, it's available to everyone in the Pine Belt.
Need help paying your rent? Go to the Rental Assitance Clinic!