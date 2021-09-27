Prentiss man charged after chase with Jones Co. deputies

JONES COUNTY, Miss. (WDAM) - A Prentiss man is facing charges in Jones County after allegedly leading deputies on a chase Sunday night.

A news release from the Jones County Sheriff’s Office said 30-year-old Christopher Pearson sped away from deputies during a traffic stop in Moselle.

Deputies said the chase went into Forrest County and ended when Pearson crashed and was taken into custody.

Pearson was booked into the Jones County Jail on counts of felony fleeing in a motor vehicle, careless driving, suspended drivers license, no insurance and no tag.

Copyright 2021 WDAM. All rights reserved.