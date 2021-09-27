Win Stuff
Petal Fire Department recieves new fire truck

By Eddie Robertson
Published: Sep. 27, 2021 at 5:54 PM CDT|Updated: 8 minutes ago
PETAL, Miss. (WDAM) - The Petal Fire Department has updated a major part of its fire fighting capabilities by purchasing a 2021 Pierce Saber pumper truck.

The new fire truck can deliver 1,500 gallons of water per minute to firefighters helping them get a blaze under control much faster.

With the firefighter in mind, it has a 450 hp Cummins engine and an Allison transmission and is ready for almost all emergency situations, including safety features such as rollover protection.

The truck is built with state-of-the-art electronics and an advanced design to increase visibility, greater interior space and improved ergonomics.

Petal Fire Chief Joe Hendry said dependability was one of the main factors in choosing the Pierce Saber along with the company’s stellar after-sales service.

“It has the dependability of being a unit that you can count on which is as important as the men that’s on that line at the time,” said Chief Hendry.

“If they’re in there fighting fires, you want a unit that’s not going to stop in midstream when its pumping and you’ve got men depending on that water to get in and out of the house, so it just helps us to continue to do that, and do it more safely.”

The new pumper truck will help the city of Petal maintain its fire rating at a four.

Copyright 2021 WDAM. All rights reserved.

