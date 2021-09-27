Win Stuff
Perry County School District is actively searching for council members

By Will Polston
Published: Sep. 27, 2021 at 6:24 PM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
PERRY COUNTY, Miss. (WDAM) - The Perry County school district was recently approved for a 21st-century grant, but they need a council to receive the funds.

According to Assistant Superintendent Jasmine Smith, the P-16 council being established by the school district will help build a strong community between the schools and the community.

“The school is supposed to be a resource and that’s what we want our constituents in Perry County to know,” said Smith. “Our schools are open resources for the community and we would love to have the support of our community in any of our endeavors that we have available to students.”

As a requirement for the council, there must be someone that represents each of the following groups:

  • Parents
  • Teachers
  • Students
  • Community Organization
  • Government
  • Business and Industry
  • Headstart
  • Postsecondary
  • Career Technical

If you are interested in joining the council, there will be a lunch meeting on October 12 at Perry Central Middle School available to all interested parties. There will be another meeting on homecoming week.

