Perry County School District is actively searching for council members

PERRY COUNTY, Miss. (WDAM) - The Perry County school district was recently approved for a 21st-century grant, but they need a council to receive the funds.

According to Assistant Superintendent Jasmine Smith, the P-16 council being established by the school district will help build a strong community between the schools and the community.

“The school is supposed to be a resource and that’s what we want our constituents in Perry County to know,” said Smith. “Our schools are open resources for the community and we would love to have the support of our community in any of our endeavors that we have available to students.”

As a requirement for the council, there must be someone that represents each of the following groups:

Parents

Teachers

Students

Community Organization

Government

Business and Industry

Headstart

Postsecondary

Career Technical

If you are interested in joining the council, there will be a lunch meeting on October 12 at Perry Central Middle School available to all interested parties. There will be another meeting on homecoming week.

