Need help paying your rent? Go to the Rental Assitance Clinic!

PINE BELT, Miss. (WDAM) -The first of the month can be the scariest time for people who can barely afford their rent. It is why there will be a rental assistance clinic in Hattiesburg on Wednesday evening at 601 East Main Street at the Twin Forks Rising Community development building.

Hattiesburg Ward 2 City Councilwoman Deborah Delgado teamed up with the Southern Rural Black Women’s Initiative, the Children’s defense fund and the Forrest County chapter of the NAACP.

“There’s so many people facing evictions. There’s so many landlords that are in a situation where many of their tenants are not able to pay their rent. This resource will not only help the tenants but will help landlords as well.” said Delgado.

At the rental assistance clinic, make sure to bring the following items with you when you go:

Documentation supporting household income (copy of determination/benefit letters from TANF, WIC, SSI, SNAP, MEDICAID, OR HEADSTART: Or copy of 2020 IRS tax return form 104; or income documentation for the past 60 days for each household member over 18 years old such as pay stubs or bank statements)

Current lease/ rental agreement

Past due rent, utility or eviction notice (if applicable)

Proof of identity (state driver’s license, state identification card, or passport)

Unemployment documents (if applicable)

Most recent utility bill

Landlord contact information (email address, phone number)

Delgado says if you need help, volunteers will be present.

“There will be volunteers here to assist individuals in completing the applications that have to be submitted for this rental assistance. What we’re going to do is make sure that those applications are submitted that same day” said Delgado.

Although this is happening in Hattiesburg, it’s available to everyone in the Pine Belt.

