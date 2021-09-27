Much warmer today with storms returning later this week

We’re starting off your morning with sunny skies and temps in the upper 50s. Today will be another beautiful day with sunny skies. Highs will be a little warmer as temperatures reach the mid 80s this afternoon. Temps will fall into the mid 70s this evening. Lows overnight will be in the mid 60s.

Tomorrow will be cloudier as a weak system moves towards the area. This will help to kick off scattered t-storms tomorrow afternoon. Scattered t-storms will linger into through Wednesday afternoon. Highs will be in the mid 80s for both days.

We’ll start to dry out on Thursday with only a stray shower possible. Highs will remain into the mid 80s.

Nicer weather will move in for Friday and your weekend. Skies will be mostly sunny during the afternoon hours with highs in the mid 80s.

