Win Stuff
Pine Belt Marketplace
Pine Belt Connect
Jobs
Advertisement

Mother dies from COVID-19 before ever holding new baby

By Michael Seiden
Published: Sep. 27, 2021 at 1:19 PM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

ATLANTA, Ga. (WSB) – A mother in the Atlanta area never got the chance to hold her newborn baby. She died from COVID-19 two weeks after giving birth.

Her mother says 27-year-old Marrisha Jenkins would still be alive if she had been vaccinated.

“She was just loving. You know, you just, you felt happy every single time you got around her,” Myles Jenkins said of his wife.

Jenkins was just one month shy of her due date when doctors diagnosed her with COVID-19 and pneumonia.

Three days later, on Sept. 7, she and her husband welcomed their first child into this world. Jalen was born premature but healthy.

Unfortunately, Marrisha Jenkins was forced to quarantine before getting a chance to hold her little bundle of joy.

Her mother, Helena Kindred, said her daughter had been told her lungs were clear and sent home. She said Marrisha Jenkins had experienced some issues but didn’t expect what happened.

After spending two weeks recovering at home, Marrisha Jenkins was cleared to see Jalen. But as she and her husband were preparing to head to the hospital, Marrisha Jenkins suddenly stopped breathing.

“Myles was doing CPR before they got there. She coded in the ambulance. And when they got her to the hospital, she coded again. And at that time with no oxygen to the brain, it caused severe brain damage,” Kindred said.

The Jenkins family prayed for a medical miracle, but after speaking with her doctors they knew it was too late.

Family members said their goodbyes to the mother of three Thursday before removing her from life support.

“If we had been vaccinated, I truly believe she would not have died,” Kindred said.

Marrisha Jenkins was also the mother to a 5-year-old and 6-year-old.

Copyright 2021 WSB via CNN Newsource. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Hattiesburg police are trying to locate Perry Keyes of Lamar County, who was last seen near...
Missing person located safe
If you have any information pertaining to the incident, please contact Hattiesburg police or...
HPD investigating early-morning shooting
A good crowd turned out Saturday for the Pecan Festival in Perry County.
Day two of the Pecan Festival brings a loaded crowd, extra attractions
Congress created teh day to salute the outdoors and the folks who enjoy it.
Celebrating National Hunting and Fishing Day in America
Mitchell Farms' Pumpkin Patch and Corn Maze opened to the public Sept. 25.
Mitchell Farms opens maze and pumpkin patch, prepares for ‘Peanut Fest’ next week

Latest News

In this courtroom sketch, R. Kelly, center, sits with his defense attorneys Thomas Farinella,...
R&B superstar R. Kelly convicted in sex trafficking trial
At least three people were killed when an Amtrak train that runs between Seattle and Chicago...
Safety officials seek answers in deadly Amtrak derailment
President Joe Biden answers a question from a reporter following a virtual meeting from the...
Crucial time for Biden’s huge government-reshaping bill
The Belen, New Mexico, Police Department issued an Amber Alert for Italy Hernandez. She is...
Amber Alert issued for 2-year-old girl in N.M.
French President Emmanuel Macron was targeted with an egg in Lyon.
Egg thrown at French President Macron during food trade fair