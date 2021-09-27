Moderate weather expected next week in Pine Belt

PINE BELT, Miss. (WDAM) _ Happy Sunday, everyone.

It’was mostly clear (Sunday) and a very nice day out there for us. The high temperature was 83 degrees with a low temperature of 58 degrees.

No rain in sight.

Monday also holds out hope for another day of sunny skies, with a high of 85 degrees and a low of 57. No rain is forecast for us Monday.

More cloud cover will move into the Pine Belt Tuesday, as rain chances nudge up to a 30 percent chance of showers. Tuesday’s high temperature is expected to be 86 degrees, with a low of 63 degrees.

Wednesday and Thursday also holds a 30 percent chance of showers with partly cloudy skies. Highs will be in the mid-80s, with lows in the mid-to-upper-60s.

Friday looks to be a nice day on tap for us with highs in the upper-80s and lows in the mid-60s. Rain chance: 10 percent Friday.

Next weekend, rain chances will be very low. A high temperature of 87 is expected Saturday, slipping slightly on Sunday to a high of 84. Both days will see lows in the mid-60s.

Hurricane Sam remains well to the southeast of our area. The storm may impact the East Coast next week, but is not expected to move into the Gulf of Mexico.

