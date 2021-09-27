Win Stuff
Man turns himself in, another still wanted for Hub City shooting

Darius Powe, 21, has been charged with one count of aggravated assault and one count of...
By WDAM Staff
Published: Sep. 27, 2021 at 5:51 PM CDT|Updated: seconds ago
HATTIESBURG, Miss. (WDAM) - A man connected to a shooting that took place in Hattiesburg on Sept. 23 has turned himself in to authorities.

According to Hattiesburg Police Department spokesperson Ryan Moore, 21-year-old Darius Powe turned himself in Monday afternoon. He has been charged with one count of aggravated assault and one count of shooting into a dwelling and booked into the Forrest County Jail.

Powe was one of the two people wanted for their connection to a shooting that injured a person on Sept. 23 at 212 Martin Luther King Avenue. 21-year-old Kenzell Blakely, of Hattiesburg, is still being sought by authorities, with two active warrants for aggravated assault.

HPD looking for 2 men in connection to Hub City shooting

If anyone has any information on Blakely’s whereabouts, contact HPD at (601) 544-7900 or Metro Crime Stoppers at (601) 582-STOP.

