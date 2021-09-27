Laurel-Jones County library offering literacy program
Published: Sep. 27, 2021 at 3:46 AM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
LAUREL, Miss. (WDAM) - Literacy skills are on the rise for Mississippi students in Pre-K through third grade, according to the Department of Education
And while some students are becoming better readers and writers, too many are still slipping through the cracks.
However, the Laurel-Jones County Public Library System is making strides to help, offering phonetics -based programs to encourage literacy.
To register, call the library at (601) 428--4313.
