Laurel-Jones County library offering literacy program

By WDAM Staff
Published: Sep. 27, 2021 at 3:46 AM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
LAUREL, Miss. (WDAM) - Literacy skills are on the rise for Mississippi students in Pre-K through third grade, according to the Department of Education

And while some students are becoming better readers and writers, too many are still slipping through the cracks.

However, the Laurel-Jones County Public Library System is making strides to help, offering phonetics -based programs to encourage literacy.

To register, call the library at (601) 428--4313.

