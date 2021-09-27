Win Stuff
Pine Belt Marketplace
Pine Belt Connect
Jobs
Advertisement

Laurel Housing Authority hosts community cleanup

By Will Polston
Published: Sep. 26, 2021 at 10:36 PM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

LAUREL, Miss. (WDAM) - Clean up, clean up. Everybody, everywhere.

The Laurel Housing Authority’s members and residents came together to pick up the community.

“It is very important for us to come together and keep the community clean,” said Semeka Seals, LHA Ross Coordinator One.

“I enjoy the residents involvement in keeping not only my job, but their community clean as well.”

Seals says they hope to continue the community cleanups, as they are a great way to bring the community together while keeping it looking nice.

For any updates on LHA activities, check out their Facebook page.

Copyright 2021 WDAM. All rights reserved.

Most Read

(L-R) Jordan Thomsen, Joshua Hankins and Kelly King
Police: Men lied about ‘free car’ sign to avoid being arrested for auto theft
Hattiesburg police are trying to locate Perry Keyes of Lamar County, who was last seen near...
Missing person located safe
Amber Carter
Jones County woman wanted for felony child abuse
If you have any information pertaining to the incident, please contact Hattiesburg police or...
HPD investigating early-morning shooting
If you have any information on their whereabouts, please contact Hattiesburg Police or Metro...
HPD looking for 2 men in connection to Hub City shooting

Latest News

The 4th Street Bar returned to the golf course to raise funds after a year's absence.
Golf fundraiser gets back on course Sunday
Congress created teh day to salute the outdoors and the folks who enjoy it.
Celebrating National Hunting and Fishing Day in America
A good crowd turned out Saturday for the Pecan Festival in Perry County.
Day two of the Pecan Festival brings a loaded crowd, extra attractions
Mitchell Farms' Pumpkin Patch and Corn Maze opened to the public Sept. 25.
Mitchell Farms opens maze and pumpkin patch, prepares for ‘Peanut Fest’ next week