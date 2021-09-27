Laurel Housing Authority hosts community cleanup

LAUREL, Miss. (WDAM) - Clean up, clean up. Everybody, everywhere.

The Laurel Housing Authority’s members and residents came together to pick up the community.

“It is very important for us to come together and keep the community clean,” said Semeka Seals, LHA Ross Coordinator One.

“I enjoy the residents involvement in keeping not only my job, but their community clean as well.”

Seals says they hope to continue the community cleanups, as they are a great way to bring the community together while keeping it looking nice.

For any updates on LHA activities, check out their Facebook page.

