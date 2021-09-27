Win Stuff
JCSD: Mother facing felony charges after newborn tested positive for meth

Carter is being held for JCSD investigators at the Jones County Adult Detention Facility on a...
Carter is being held for JCSD investigators at the Jones County Adult Detention Facility on a pending felony child abuse charge.(Jones County Sheriff's Department)
By Renaldo Hopkins
Published: Sep. 27, 2021 at 3:44 PM CDT|Updated: 36 minutes ago
JONES COUNTY, Miss. (WDAM) - Deputies in Jones County arrested a woman on felony child abuse charges after giving birth to a methamphetamine-positive baby.

According to the Jones County Sheriff’s Department, Amber Carter, 33, was arrested by deputies Monday afternoon at a home in the county.

Carter is being held for JCSD investigators on a pending charge of felony child abuse after being wanted by the department on Friday, Sept. 24.

Jones County woman wanted for felony child abuse

In 2018, Carter was arrested on child abuse charges after investigators confirmed she gave birth to a baby that tested positive for cocaine and methamphetamine, according to JCSD.

Mom charged after newborn tests positive for drugs

Carter is being held at the Jones County Adult Detention Facility as she waits for her initial appearance in Jones County Justice Court.

Copyright 2021 WDAM. All rights reserved.

