Win Stuff
Pine Belt Marketplace
Pine Belt Connect
Jobs
Advertisement

Hurricane Sam, small but mighty, swirls offshore in Atlantic

By Associated Press
Published: Sep. 27, 2021 at 12:07 PM CDT|Updated: 50 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

MIAMI (AP) — Hurricane Sam was a powerful Category 4 storm in the Atlantic Ocean on Monday but was centered well offshore and posed no threats to land, though it could generate dangerous rip currents.

Sam is located about 800 miles (1,290 kilometers) southeast of the northern Leeward Islands and is traveling northwest at 8 mph (13 kph), the U.S. National Hurricane Center said in an advisory.

Sam had maximum sustained winds of 130 mph (215 kph), making it a Category 4 hurricane. Forecasters said there would be little change in its strength over the next day or so, followed by a slow weakening. Sam is expected to remain a major hurricane — Category 3 or higher — through midweek.

The Miami-based hurricane center said Sam was a small tropical cyclone, with hurricane-force winds extending outward just 30 miles (48 kilometers) from its center.

No coastal watches or warnings were in effect. But swells from Hurricane Sam could cause dangerous rip current conditions off the coast of the Lesser Antilles early this week, forecasters said.

Copyright 2021 The Associated Press. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Hattiesburg police are trying to locate Perry Keyes of Lamar County, who was last seen near...
Missing person located safe
If you have any information pertaining to the incident, please contact Hattiesburg police or...
HPD investigating early-morning shooting
A good crowd turned out Saturday for the Pecan Festival in Perry County.
Day two of the Pecan Festival brings a loaded crowd, extra attractions
Congress created teh day to salute the outdoors and the folks who enjoy it.
Celebrating National Hunting and Fishing Day in America
Mitchell Farms' Pumpkin Patch and Corn Maze opened to the public Sept. 25.
Mitchell Farms opens maze and pumpkin patch, prepares for ‘Peanut Fest’ next week

Latest News

Christopher Pearson
Prentiss man charged after chase with Jones Co. deputies
Pfizer said it plans to ask for authorization of its COVID-19 vaccine for children ages 5-11.
Pfizer to apply for kids vaccines
President Joe Biden received his COVID-19 booster shot on Monday, days after federal regulators...
Biden gets COVID-19 booster shot after authorization
Homeland Security Secretary Alejandro Mayorkas called again on Monday for Congress to act...
Biden administration proposes DACA workaround: a rule to shield ‘Dreamers’
In this Nov. 18, 2003, file photo, John Hinckley Jr. arrives at U.S. District Court in...
John Hinckley, who shot Reagan, to be freed from oversight