HPD looking for man in three grand larceny auto cases

Phillip Fishbein, 22, has three active arrest warrants for three grand larceny autos that occurred over the weekend.
Phillip Fishbein, 22, has three active arrest warrants for three grand larceny autos that occurred over the weekend.(Hattiesburg Police Department)
By WDAM Staff
Published: Sep. 27, 2021 at 1:24 PM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
HATTIESBURG, Miss. (WDAM) - Hattiesburg police are seeking the public’s help in locating a man in connection to three grand larceny cases.

Twenty-two-year-old Phillip Fishbein has three active arrest warrants for three grand larceny autos that occurred over the weekend.

Fishbein is accused of stealing the following vehicles, which were left running or unlocked:

  • Ford Mustang from the 3700 block of Hardy Street
  • Dodge Charger from the 6400 block of U.S. 98 (This vehicle has been recovered)
  • Nissan Versa from the 4100 block of Hardy Street

If you have any information on Fishbein’s whereabouts, please contact the Hattiesburg Police Department or Metro Crime Stoppers at 601-582-STOP.

