Hattiesburg seeking opinions about transit service

By WDAM Staff
Published: Sep. 26, 2021 at 11:53 PM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
HATTIESBURG, Miss. (WDAM) - The City of Hattiesburg is asking Hub City Transit Riders for their input in a survey.

It’s the second public survey of the city’s master transit plan, and its asks people in what direction they want to see the bus system go.

The first option: a re-design to streamline the current routes.

The second option: A transition yo “on-demand” rides.”

The third option: Some combination of the first two options.

Riders can find the survey on the City of Hattiesburg website.

