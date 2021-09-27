Hattiesburg seeking opinions about transit service

HATTIESBURG, Miss. (WDAM) - The City of Hattiesburg is asking Hub City Transit Riders for their input in a survey.

It’s the second public survey of the city’s master transit plan, and its asks people in what direction they want to see the bus system go.

The first option: a re-design to streamline the current routes.

The second option: A transition yo “on-demand” rides.”

The third option: Some combination of the first two options.

Riders can find the survey on the City of Hattiesburg website.

