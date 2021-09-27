Hattiesburg seeking opinions about transit service
Published: Sep. 26, 2021 at 11:53 PM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
HATTIESBURG, Miss. (WDAM) - The City of Hattiesburg is asking Hub City Transit Riders for their input in a survey.
It’s the second public survey of the city’s master transit plan, and its asks people in what direction they want to see the bus system go.
The first option: a re-design to streamline the current routes.
The second option: A transition yo “on-demand” rides.”
The third option: Some combination of the first two options.
Riders can find the survey on the City of Hattiesburg website.
