Win Stuff
Pine Belt Marketplace
Pine Belt Connect
Jobs
Advertisement

Golf fundraiser gets back on course Sunday

By Will Polston
Published: Sep. 26, 2021 at 9:40 PM CDT|Updated: 33 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

HATTIESBURG, Miss. (WDAM) - Plenty of blue sky. Agreeable temperatures. Good food. Good drink.

Sunday turned out to be more than a good day for some 96 golfers who gathered at Shadow Ridge Golf Course to take part in the third annual 4th Street Classic golf tournament.

A continuation and variation of the former End Zone golf tournaments of yore, the event has morphed into a fundraiser, with Fourth Street, its patrons and sponsors amassing money for various charities and non-profit groups.

The year’s donee: The Mississippi Quarter Horse Association, which was a favorite organization of the late Wade Spruill.

Spruill, a long-time and major supporter of the golf tournament, passed away in January from COVID-19.

“The Mississippi Quarter Horse Association was near and dear to his heart, and once we realized what they do for disabled veterans and also kids with disabilities, it was an easy easy pick for this charity,” said Slade White, co-owner of the 4th Street Bar.

After being shut by the coronavirus in 2020 and then watching rainy weather and the lingering pandemic nix the tourney’s usual spring playing date, the clubs and the carts were stalking greens and fairways on a gorgeous Sunday.

“He’s shining down and smiling down on us (Sunday),” White said.

Copyright 2021 WDAM. All rights reserved.

Most Read

(L-R) Jordan Thomsen, Joshua Hankins and Kelly King
Police: Men lied about ‘free car’ sign to avoid being arrested for auto theft
Amber Carter
Jones County woman wanted for felony child abuse
If you have any information on their whereabouts, please contact Hattiesburg Police or Metro...
HPD looking for 2 men in connection to Hub City shooting
Long-time neighbor and friend Dawn Gillis said she remembers waking up to a loud noise on...
2 killed in Rawls Springs house fire identified
Lakecia Hilton
Hattiesburg woman accused of stabbing brother

Latest News

Congress created teh day to salute the outdoors and the folks who enjoy it.
Celebrating National Hunting and Fishing Day in America
A good crowd turned out Saturday for the Pecan Festival in Perry County.
Day two of the Pecan Festival brings a loaded crowd, extra attractions
Mitchell Farms' Pumpkin Patch and Corn Maze opened to the public Sept. 25.
Mitchell Farms opens maze and pumpkin patch, prepares for ‘Peanut Fest’ next week
The annual "Christmas in the Park" features thousands of lights and other holiday displays.
Covington Chamber sets schedule for annual “Christmas in the Park”