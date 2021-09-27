Golf fundraiser gets back on course Sunday

HATTIESBURG, Miss. (WDAM) - Plenty of blue sky. Agreeable temperatures. Good food. Good drink.

Sunday turned out to be more than a good day for some 96 golfers who gathered at Shadow Ridge Golf Course to take part in the third annual 4th Street Classic golf tournament.

A continuation and variation of the former End Zone golf tournaments of yore, the event has morphed into a fundraiser, with Fourth Street, its patrons and sponsors amassing money for various charities and non-profit groups.

The year’s donee: The Mississippi Quarter Horse Association, which was a favorite organization of the late Wade Spruill.

Spruill, a long-time and major supporter of the golf tournament, passed away in January from COVID-19.

“The Mississippi Quarter Horse Association was near and dear to his heart, and once we realized what they do for disabled veterans and also kids with disabilities, it was an easy easy pick for this charity,” said Slade White, co-owner of the 4th Street Bar.

After being shut by the coronavirus in 2020 and then watching rainy weather and the lingering pandemic nix the tourney’s usual spring playing date, the clubs and the carts were stalking greens and fairways on a gorgeous Sunday.

“He’s shining down and smiling down on us (Sunday),” White said.

Copyright 2021 WDAM. All rights reserved.