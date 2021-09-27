FCAHS homecoming queen gives crown to student who lost mother to cancer

PINE BELT, Miss. (WDAM) - The Forrest County Agricultural High School homecoming game was a night to remember.

On Friday morning, Sept. 24, beloved FCAHS employee A.J. Nichols-Walters lost her battle with cancer. She worked as a secretary to the principal.

That night FCAHS took on West Marion as their homecoming opponent.

Walters’ daughter Brittany, a senior at FCAHS, was selected as a Senior Maid for the Homecoming Court. Walters requested that Brittany not miss this senior opportunity, said FCAHS Superintendent Donna Boone

During the homecoming ceremony, Nyla Covington was crowned Homecoming Queen as voted on by the student body.

“I never know until it is announced on the field who has been chosen as homecoming queen,” said Boone. “As we presented Nyla with her crown and flowers, she told us she had a question for us. The rest is history.”

After Nyla was announced as the 2021 Homecoming Queen, in an act of extraordinary selflessness, she asked if she could give up her crown to Brittany.

“Without hesitation, Nyla walked over and placed the crown on Brittany’s head,” said Boone. “Nyla’s example shows all of us that kindness is not just words but actions. This act of kindness of noticing others and valuing people embodies the spirit of FCAHS. We are proud of the example that Nyla has modeled for the whole world to see.”

While FCAHS did not win the game, the touching display of kindness will leave a lasting mark on the school.

