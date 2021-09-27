Win Stuff
AAA: Gas prices will reflect summertime levels this fall

The big culprit in keeping pump prices high is the price of crude oil, which is above $73 bbl.
The big culprit in keeping pump prices high is the price of crude oil, which is above $73 bbl.
By WDAM Staff
Published: Sep. 27, 2021 at 10:51 AM CDT|Updated: 15 minutes ago
PINE BELT, Miss. (WDAM) - This fall might not be the best time for a road trip.

According to AAA, The national average gas price dropped a penny to $3.18 this week after matching a seven-year high last week. The big culprit in keeping pump prices high is the price of crude oil, which is above $73 bbl.

Instead of taking a seasonal dip this fall, gas prices still reflect summertime levels when demand was higher, said AAA.

“Consumers should see the usual autumn relief at the pump,” said Andrew Gross, AAA spokesperson. “But factor in that approximately 16 percent of crude production in the Gulf of Mexico is still shut down because of Hurricanes Ida and Nicholas and the concerns about what higher COVID cases could do to the economy, and this uncertainty is helping to keep oil prices elevated.”

According to new data from the Energy Information Administration, total domestic gasoline stocks increased by 3.5 million bbl to 221.6 million bbl last week. Gasoline demand is low at 8.90 million b/d, helping to offset some of the upward pressure caused by higher crude oil prices.

With the hurricane recovery and restoration process continuing, pump prices may stabilize. Most Louisiana refineries are running again as storage levels grow by 1.5 million bbl. Prices above $72 per barrel, however, will contribute to gasoline prices likely remaining higher this fall.

Today’s national average of $3.18 is four cents more than a month ago, and it is 99 cents more than a year ago.

