1,773 new COVID-19 cases, 55 deaths reported Monday in Miss.

JACKSON, Miss. (WDAM) – The Mississippi State Department of Health reported Monday that more than 1,700 new COVID-19 cases had been reported statewide.

MSDH said 1,773 new coronavirus cases and 55 new deaths had been reported as of Sunday, Sept. 26.

Twenty-eight of the deaths happened between Sept. 12 and Sept. 23. Twenty-seven others were discovered during a review of death certificates from Aug. 24 to Sept. 20.

Of the new deaths, three were reported in the Pine Belt with a pair of deaths in Forrest County and a single death in Jones County.

The latest figures brought the state’s total cases and deaths since February 2020 to 484,675 and 9,480, respectively.

Around 181 new cases were reported in the Pine Belt. Three deaths were reported with one in Forrest, Perry and Wayne counties each.

In the eight Pine Belt counties, 54,685 COVID-19 cases and 977 deaths have been reported since February 2020:

Covington: 4,171 cases, 92 deaths

Forrest: 13,199 cases, 241 deaths

Jasper: 3,160 cases, 62 deaths

Jones: 13,430 cases, 227 deaths

Lamar: 10,258 cases, 130 deaths

Marion: 4,111 cases, 104 deaths

Perry: 2,010 cases, 54 deaths

Wayne: 4,346 cases, 67 deaths

MSDH also reported that around 440,450 Mississippians are presumed to have recovered from the coronavirus.

Use the interactive map below to see a county-by-county breakdown of COVID-19 cases.

According to MSDH, 2,771,893 doses of COVID-19 vaccines have been administered statewide with 1,298,292 people fully vaccinated.

Vaccinations currently are being offered to all Mississippians who are 18 years old and older with the exception of the Pfizer-BioNTech vaccine, which can be received by those 12 years and older.

Click here to schedule a vaccination appointment.

Coronavirus tests are available at locations across the state. Click here to find a testing location near you.

