Win Stuff
Pine Belt Marketplace
Pine Belt Connect
Jobs
Advertisement

Tide rolls often and early, leads USM 42-7 at half

University of Alabama quarterback Bryce Young (9) missed only one pass attempt in the first...
University of Alabama quarterback Bryce Young (9) missed only one pass attempt in the first half, leading the top-ranked Crimson Tide to a 42-7 halftime lead against the University of Southern Mississippi.(Vasha Hunt | AP)
By WDAM Staff
Published: Sep. 25, 2021 at 8:46 PM CDT|Updated: 7 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

TUSCALOOSA, Ala. (WDAM) _ The University of Alabama returned the opening kickoff of the game for a touchdown a huge first half that saw the top-ranked Crimson Tide grab a 42-7 halftime lead.

Quarterback Bryce Young missed just one pass, hitting 12-of-13 throws for 226 yards and three touchdowns.

Roydell Williams rushed for 102 yards and a score in the first half, while Jameson Williams and Jahleel Billingsley each caught a touchdown pass.

USM receiver Chandler Pittman of Magee scored his first touchdown as a Golden Eagle, stretching the football over the the pylon to turn a pass from fellow true freshman Ty Keyes into a 14-yard scoring play

The Golden Eagles managed just 107 yards total offense against the Tide in the first half, while Alabama rolled to 377 total yards offense.

Copyright 2021 WDAM. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Long-time neighbor and friend Dawn Gillis said she remembers waking up to a loud noise on...
2 killed in Rawls Springs house fire identified
(L-R) Jordan Thomsen, Joshua Hankins and Kelly King
Police: Men lied about ‘free car’ sign to avoid being arrested for auto theft
Amber Carter
Jones County woman wanted for felony child abuse
Lakecia Hilton
Hattiesburg woman accused of stabbing brother
Man found dead inside ‘free’ vehicle was a ‘kind and gentle soul,’ family says
Man found dead inside ‘free’ vehicle was a ‘kind and gentle soul,’ family says

Latest News

Will Hall wlil lead his University of Southern Mississippi football team into Bryant-Denny...
USM faces tall task in Tuscaloosa tonight
University of Southern Mississippi football coach Will Hall will take his Golden Eagles
Nation’s No. 1 college football team awaits USM
Southern Miss head coach Will Hall.
USM meets Crimson Tide for 45th time
Southern Miss head coach Will Hall.
USM meets Crimson Tide for 45th time