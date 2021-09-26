Tide rolls often and early, leads USM 42-7 at half

TUSCALOOSA, Ala. (WDAM) _ The University of Alabama returned the opening kickoff of the game for a touchdown a huge first half that saw the top-ranked Crimson Tide grab a 42-7 halftime lead.

Quarterback Bryce Young missed just one pass, hitting 12-of-13 throws for 226 yards and three touchdowns.

Roydell Williams rushed for 102 yards and a score in the first half, while Jameson Williams and Jahleel Billingsley each caught a touchdown pass.

USM receiver Chandler Pittman of Magee scored his first touchdown as a Golden Eagle, stretching the football over the the pylon to turn a pass from fellow true freshman Ty Keyes into a 14-yard scoring play

The Golden Eagles managed just 107 yards total offense against the Tide in the first half, while Alabama rolled to 377 total yards offense.

