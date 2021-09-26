September marks Suicide Prevention Month

PINE BELT, Miss. (WDAM) -September is Suicide Prevention Awareness Month, and an event was held in Madison (Saturday) to bring awareness to the problem among veterans.

At least 22 veterans commit suicide every day, and many believe that most of the these suicides could be prevented if veterans have the proper resources to get to the root of the problem.

One couple shared their thoughts on who to stop these situations from happening.

Copyright 2021 WDAM. All rights reserved.