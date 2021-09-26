Win Stuff
Pine Belt to remain cool, dry, until next weekend

By Branden Walker
Published: Sep. 26, 2021 at 2:46 AM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
PINE BELT, Miss. (WDAM) - Happy Saturday, everyone.

It’was mostly clear Saturday, a very nice day out there for us. The high temperature hit 80 degrees, while the low Saturday night slipped to 58. degrees without a raincloud in sight.

We start the day on Sunday with temperatures in the mid-50s. During the afternoon, expect sunny skies with highs in the mid-80s and lows in the upper-50s to around 60 degrees on Monday morning.

Monday afternoon expect sunny skies with highs in the upper-80s and lows in the lower-60s. Look for skies to become partly cloudy on Tuesday, with highs in the mid-80s and lows in the mid-60s.

Wednesday and Thursday there is expected to be a 20 percent chance for a shower under partly cloudy skies. Highs will be in the mid-80s and lows in the mid-to-upper-60s.

Friday is looking like another nice day on tap for us with high temperatures in the mid-80s and low temperatures in the mid-60s.

Hurricane Sam remains well to the southeast of our area. The storm may impact the East Coast next week but is not expected to move into the Gulf of Mexico.

