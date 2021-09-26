Win Stuff
Missing La. toddler’s body found in Hancock County, coroner says

By Akim Powell
Published: Sep. 26, 2021 at 4:09 PM CDT|Updated: 19 hours ago
HANCOCK COUNTY, Miss. (WLOX) - A missing Lousiana toddler’s body has been found in Hancock County, according to the coroner.

Pearl River County Coroner Derek Turnage said 2-year-old Nevaeh Allen was found in Hancock County, near the Pearlington area. WAFB reported earlier that investigators believed her body may be located outside of the state of Louisiana.

Hancock County Sheriff Ricky Adam said deputies were called to assist with the search of Nevaeh in Logtown, which is located off of Highway 604.

Nevaeh Allen
Nevaeh Allen(Family)

Nevaeh was last seen by her stepfather on Friday when he took a nap at the apartment around 1 p.m., according to police. They added when her siblings returned home from school around 4:15 p.m., the apartment door was open and the child was missing.

Overnight, Naveah’s stepfather, Phillip Gardner, was booked in East Baton Rouge Prison and charged with unlawful disposal of remains and obstruction of justice.

Phillip Gardner
Phillip Gardner(EBRSO)

The missing girl’s mother was at work when she got a call the baby was missing from the apartment, according to WAFB.

