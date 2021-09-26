Win Stuff
HPD investigating early-morning shooting

If you have any information pertaining to the incident, please contact Hattiesburg police or Metro Crime Stoppers at ( 601) 582-STOP.(Pexels)
By Tim Doherty
Published: Sep. 26, 2021 at 3:45 PM CDT|Updated: 23 minutes ago
HATTIESBURG, Miss. (WDAM) - Hattiesburg police are investigating an early-Sunday morning shooting in the 900 block of Edwards Street.

HPD spokesman Ryan Moore said officers responded to a local hospital about 2:15 a.m. to find an individual who had arrived with apparent gunshot wound to his arm.

The 19-year-old male declined to give any information pertaining to his injuries or where he had sustained them.

As the investigation continued, officers learned where the incident it had occurred and that no other injuries had taken place.

Anyone with any information regarding the incident is asked to please contact Hattiesburg police or Metro Crime Stoppers at (601) 582-STOP.

