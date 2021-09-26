Win Stuff
Day two of the Pecan Festival brings a loaded crowd, extra attractions

By Will Polston
Published: Sep. 26, 2021 at 12:19 AM CDT|Updated: 30 minutes ago
PERRY COUNTY, Miss. (WDAM) - With Saturday expected to be the busiest day of the festival, the Fulmer family brought in all the attractions to entertain a hefty crowd.

“Saturday is a big draw for what we call the mule pull,” said Marie Fulmer, one of the people running the festival. “We have a lot of teams that come in and do that.

“We have demonstrations going on all weekend, the general store is open, vendors are out. We have live bands, a talent show on Saturday, so there is just a lot going on.”

Sunday will mark the festival’s final day. Gates open at 8 a.m. and close at 5 p.m

