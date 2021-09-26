Win Stuff
Celebrating National Hunting and Fishing Day in America

By Branden Walker
Published: Sep. 26, 2021 at 3:04 AM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
PINE BELT, Miss. (WDAM) - If you are an avid hunter or fisherman, Saturday was probably a pretty good day for you.

Besides being outdoors, Saturday offered another reason.

Established in 1971 by Congress, National Hunting and Fishing Day brings together folks around the country to celebrate the traditions of fishing and hunting.

And as people in the community gear up to head to a deer stand or glide across the water, any questions can be answered at Academy Sports and Outdoors.

“We have a lot of people in here that know a lot about hunting,” said Dollie Young, operations manager at Academy Sports and Outdoors. “If they have questions, we can try and answer them for you, down to selling you the hunting and fishing license in the store.”

